JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Army Commander lauds troops for ensuring top-notch security in J&K

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi lauded the troops for ensuring top-notch security in Jammu and Kashmir.
Last Updated 24 January 2024, 09:44 IST

Follow Us

Jammu: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has reviewed the operational preparedness of troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

"Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command visited Logistic depot at Udhampur to review safety, security and efficiency of the depot contributing to overall readiness of Dhruva Command," the Northern Command said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The Army Commander also lauded the troops for ensuring top-notch security, contributing significantly to operational preparedness of field formations and strict adherence to safety protocols.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 January 2024, 09:44 IST)
India NewsIndian ArmyJammu and Kashmir

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT