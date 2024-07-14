Around 15,000 pilgrims visit Amarnath cave shrine, total crosses 3 lakh

Srinagar: The number of pilgrims who paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir crossed the three lakh mark on Sunday as nearly 15,000 yatris had darshan of the naturally formed ice lingam, officials said here.

"As many as 14,974 pilgrims performed the yatra on Sunday and had darshan of Baba Bholenath on the 16th day of the annual yatra," the officials said.

They said the number of pilgrims who have been to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine has now reached 3,09,957.