Around 5,000 Kashmiri Pandits leave for Kheerbhawani Mela amid tight security

Nagrota,: More than 5,000 people, mostly members of the Kashmiri Pandit community, started their journey from here on Wednesday for the annual Kheer Bhawani mela in Kashmir amid tight security, officials said on Wednesday.

The four-day pilgrimage started today with Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar, Relief Commissioner Dr Arvind Karwani and prominent Kashmiri Pandit leaders flagging off the pilgrimage from the Nagrota area.

Singing Bhajans and chanting mantras, the devotees left in 176 buses for five shrines in the Kashmir Valley.

"Over 5,000 Kashmiri Pandits left for Kashmir to take part in Kheerbhawani mela. They have left Nagrota early today in 176 buses amid tight security arrangements," Relief Commissioner Dr Arvind Karwani told PTI here.

He said the pilgrims would halt at Ramban for launch and asserted that strict security measures have been taken for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.