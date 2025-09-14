Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

As National Conference-led govt focuses on statehood, panchayat polls again put in cold store

Even as New Delhi presses for revival of grassroots democracy, the Omar Abdullah government appears to be focused on the larger political battle for restoration of statehood.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 10:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 10:46 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNational Conference

Follow us on :

Follow Us