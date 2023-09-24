As World Cup approaches, demand for Kashmir willow bats surges

The 31-year-old MBA graduate from Islamic University of Science and Technology, Kabir said the demand for Kashmir willow bats surged in the global markets after the international cricket players from Oman and the UAE used them in the T20 World Cups held in the UAE and Australia in 2021 and 2022.

Kabir, who owns GR8 Sports, a bat manufacturing unit in the Sangam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, said Kashmir willow bats are going to be used by at least 17 international cricketers in the upcoming World Cup matches.

Kashmir has been producing bats for over a century, however, it has hardly found its prominence in world cricket until now. According to estimates, Kashmir willow bats are priced up to Rs 3,500 per piece, as against the English willow bats whose retail prices range between $220 (Rs 16,000 approx) and $450 (Rs 33,000 approx) per bat in international markets.

For further promotions of their brands, the bat manufacturers are approaching Team India players requesting them to promote and use Kashmir willow bats. They are hopeful that with the emergence of speedster Umran Malik, Kashmiri bats will see more demand in near future.

The surge in demand for Kashmiri cricket bats is not limited to domestic markets. Export orders from countries such as India, England, Australia, and New Zealand have also seen a notable uptick as the World Cup approaches

According to official figures, over 400 cricket bat-manufacturing units are functional in Kashmir on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, welcoming visitors with willow-clefts piled up on both sides of the road. The Jammu and Kashmir government is also working hard to get a geographic indication (GI) for Kashmir willow bats.