Authorities taking people into preventive custody in Kashmir, says Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar: Separatist Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday alleged that the authorities in Kashmir were taking people into preventive custody ahead of the assembly elections.

He also claimed that the authorities placed him under house arrest and did not allow him to attend a "crucial meeting" of an organisation of Islamic clerics on Thursday.

"As assembly elections are nearing, despite the Election Commission of India's guidelines that preventive detention and asking people to report to police stations should be avoided, dozens of people from across towns and villages and Srinagar city are being detained," Farooq, chairman of the moderate Hurriyat faction said in an emailed statement.