<p>Bengaluru: After transferring nearly 5,000 medical professionals, the Health and Family Welfare Department has now turned its focus to officials in senior administrative posts.</p>.<p>The transfers aim to bring transparency, curb corruption, and streamline the system. The department has 600 administrative positions.</p>.<p>For the first time, the contract period of now permanent employees will count towards their overall experience. "The department is considering the contractual period so that the experience and work of officials do not go to waste, and to give them a boost," said a senior official.</p>.<p>This decision also meets the demand of the Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association, which sought recognition of contract service as experience.</p>.<p>In another change, district surgeons and medical superintendents of major hospitals will be appointed only after 10 years of clinical experience. These roles will be on par with joint director posts. Previously, clinical experience was not considered.</p>.<p>Officials in administrative roles must now provide six hours of patient service every week to maintain their skills. "If medical officials are in administrative posts for two-three years, they will be out of touch with their skills, hence, we made it compulsory for them to serve patients," said the official.</p>.<p>Tenure for all administrative positions is fixed at three years, and four years for deputy directors. After completion, transfers are mandatory to prevent lobbying.</p>.<p>Deputy Director posts will be assigned to specialists in relevant fields — for example, a Reproductive and Child Health Officer may be promoted as Deputy Director of the Maternal Health Department. Earlier, this criterion was not followed.</p>.<p>Administrative officials from the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA) will not be reposted there, but moved to other parts of the state.</p>.<p><span class="bold">The fine print</span></p>.<p>Contract period counted towards experience<br />Clinical experience mandatory for key posts<br />Fixed tenure for each administrative role<br />Greater Bengaluru officials to be transferred out of GBA</p>