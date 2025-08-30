<p>Bengaluru: Sthala, the newest addition to Bengaluru's heritage cowork and community space, will open on August 30 at Milkmen's Street in Ulsoor at 10:30 am.</p>.<p>Nestled in a 120-year-old Matha within one of the city’s oldest temple complexes, Sthala blends history and modernity to create a hub for conservation, creativity, and collaboration.</p>.<p>What began as a coworking hub for people in climate and conservation has grown into a vibrant community space. Sthala houses a cafe, maker’s studio, pottery studio, art gallery, native plant nursery, and serene courtyards for workshops and events.</p>.<p>“Sthala is more than just a space — it is a living community,” says the team behind the initiative. “We want to bring together conservationists, artists, students, families, and makers under one roof, where they can learn, share, and create.”</p>.<p>Visitors can expect firsthand activities, creative workshops, and conversations on conservation. Sthala is set to become a landmark for Bengaluru’s culture and sustainability movement.</p>.<p>For details, contact shantanu@reefwatchindia.org or call 91-7030463239.</p>