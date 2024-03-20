BJP, I.N.D.I.A bloc keep nominee cards close to chest in Kashmir, yet to announce candidates

Srinagar: Despite the Election Commission announcing the dates for Lok Sabha polls, major political parties -- National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Congress, and BJP -- in Kashmir have kept the names of contesting candidates shrouded in secrecy.

Mindful of the shifting dynamics post abrogation of Article 370, the parties are still debating over the selection of candidates, who could navigate the intricate political complexities of the valley.

With the NC making it clear that they will contest all three Lok Sabha seats from Kashmir and won’t leave any seat for the PDP, the uncertainty over the fate of I.N.D.I.A bloc persists which is further forcing the parties to rethink their strategies.