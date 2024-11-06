BJP terms Article 370 resolution passed in J&K Assembly as 'anti-national, Pakistani agenda'

<p>Srinagar: The BJP on Wednesday rejected the resolution for restoration of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/article-370">Article 370</a> passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) Legislative Assembly and termed it as “anti-national and Pakistani agenda”.</p>.<p>“This is an anti-national and Pakistani agenda. Not acceptable to us,” BJP MLAs shouted after storming into the Well of the House.</p>.<p>BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma said that it was the ruling National Conference’s ploy since 1947 to play with the sentiments and emotions of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.</p>.2 counter-terrorist ops on in Jammu and Kashmir; one terrorist killed.<p>“Yesterday, you were speaking some other language. Article 370 is final, this political gimmick won’t do. From Sheikh Abdullah to Omar Abdullah, emotional blackmail of J&K has been a routine. Speaker must be independent and not side with any party,” he said as BJP members shouted “Shame, Shame.”</p>.<p>Sharma’s remarks sparked a heated response from the treasury benches, with both NC and BJP members standing and engaging in loud exchanges. BJP members tore copies of the resolution and threw them into the well of the House.</p>.<p>Refusing to come out of the Well of the House, the BJP MLAs raised slogans: “Jahan Huway Balidan Mukherji, wo Kashmir hamara hai, desh drohi agenda nahi chalega, August 5 Zindabad, Anti-national agenda nahi chalega, Bharat Mata ki Jai, Jai Shri Ram.”</p>