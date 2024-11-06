Home
BJP terms Article 370 resolution passed in J&K Assembly as 'anti-national, Pakistani agenda'

BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma said that it was the ruling National Conference’s ploy since 1947 to play with the sentiments and emotions of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 06:40 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 06:40 IST
