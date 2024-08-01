BSF foils infiltration bid along international border in J&K’s Samba, Pakistani intruder shot dead

Samba/Jammu: A Pakistani intruder was gunned down by Border Security Force (BSF) troops along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The officer asserted that anyone stepping his foot on Indian soil with "nefarious design” will meet the same fate.

The 45-year-old unarmed intruder was neutralised near the Khora post in Manguchek area after he sneaked into this side from Pakistan post Tugliyalpur late Wednesday night, officials said.

“At around 10.15 pm, forward duty points (of Border Security Force) observed movement of one human being crossing the International Border from Pakistan. His movement was kept under observation and was challenged when he entered into this side,” Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, D K Boora told reporters near the scene of the incident.