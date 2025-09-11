Menu
'Can't keep fighting in courts, I want my son back', says father of detained AAP MLA Mehraj Malik

Widespread protests erupted in Doda, where authorities have imposed prohibitory orders and detained over 70 persons after violent clashes broke out between protesters and security personnel.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 10:36 IST
Published 11 September 2025, 10:36 IST
India NewsAAPJammu and KashmirIndia PoliticsDodaMLA

