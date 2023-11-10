Ceasefire violation by Pak brings back fear among J&K border residents

Srinagar: After nearly 32 months of calm along Jammu and Kashmir borders, the latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan in which a BSF man lost his life, has once again created an atmosphere of fear among the border residents.

The residents, who have been happy going about their daily routine carefree since the February 2021 ceasefire agreement between Indo-Pak armies, hope the truce agreement continues and they don’t have to see death and destruction once again in their lives.

On Thursday, a Border Security Force (BSF) man was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the international border by Pakistan Rangers in the Ramgarh sector in the Samba district of Jammu region.

The situation along Jammu’s IB is turning volatile as four incidents of ceasefire violations in the last two weeks triggered a fresh wave of panic among border residents. The fresh skirmishes have created a sense of uncertainty in border areas and people fear tough days ahead amid apprehension about the increase of ceasefire violations.