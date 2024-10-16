Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Centre will work closely with Omar Abdullah, his team for J&K's progress: PM Modi

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the first elected government in the Union territory since 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 09:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 09:08 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiOmar AbdullahCentreUnion Territories

Follow us on :

Follow Us