Connecting Kashmir: Banihal-Sangaldan section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link to open on Feb 20

Talking about the project, a senior railway official said, "Spanning the challenging terrain of the Pir Panjal ranges, the USBRL aims at establishing an all-weather, comfortable and economically-feasible transportation network, connecting remote Himalayan areas with the rest of the country." The USBRL project seeks to integrate the Kashmir valley with the Jammu region and the national rail network, spanning a total length of 272 kilometres out of which 161 kilometres have already been commissioned.