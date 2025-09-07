Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Cops foil 'suicide attempt' of woman jumping into Chenab river, rescue her and 2 children in J&K's Doda

On getting information, a team from the Doda police station rushed to the spot and successfully prevented the suicide attempt, thereby saving three precious lives, police said in a statement.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 02:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 02:30 IST
India NewsSuicideDoda

Follow us on :

Follow Us