Day after encounter, search operation continues for terrorists in J&K's Udhampur

They said the terrorists were believed to be still hiding in the forest area and more reinforcements was rushed in the morning to expand the cordon to neutralise them, the officials said.

Meanwhile, security forces also launched a cordon and search operation in the Diyar Gala forest in the Kalakote area of Rajouri district following information about the movement of two terrorists, one of whom was reported to be injured, they said.

The terrorist is believed to have been injured in a recent encounter with security forces in the Gunda village but managed to escape, they added.

The combing operation is underway to trace the two terrorists noticed in Diyar Gala, the officials said.