<p>New Delhi: Reviewing the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked top officials to maintain heightened vigil across the union territory while warning them that terrorists could exploit snowfall to infiltrate across the border.</p><p>The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Chief of Army Staff Upendra Dwivedi and JK Police chief Nalin Prabhat, CRPF Director General GP Singh and his BSF counterpart Daljit Singh Chawdhary among other officers.</p><p>A similar security review was held on September 1. </p><p>In a post on 'X', Shah said, "reviewed the security of Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lt Governor and other senior officials. We are committed to cripple the terror ecosystem in J and K. Our security forces will continue to have full freedom to crush any attempt to threaten peace and security in the region." </p><p>"Instructed to further intensify alertness and synergy to accelerate Modi-ji's vision of a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir," he said.</p><p>He said the terrorist network in Jammu and Kashmir has been almost crippled due to the efforts by the security agencies.</p><p>Shah also noted the efforts taken by the JK administration and security agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack. He assured that all necessary resources will continue to be provided to sustain efforts towards a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir.</p>