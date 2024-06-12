DIG, SSP escape unhurt as Kathua encounter continues in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Two senior police officers, including a deputy inspector general (DIG) and a senior superintendent of police (SSP) had a narrow escape after militants fired a barrage of bullets on their vehicles amid the ongoing anti-terror operation in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said a cavalcade of the two police officers came under attack after a hiding militant fired indiscriminately towards the vehicles in Hiranagar, Kathua. “However, both the senior officers and other policemen accompanying them escaped unhurt,” they said.

One terrorist and a paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been killed and a civilian injured so far in the gunfight which erupted on Tuesday evening. The gunfight erupted in Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar after terrorists attacked the village near the International Border and injured a civilian.