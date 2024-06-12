DIG, SSP escape unhurt as Kathua encounter continues in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Two senior police officers, including a deputy inspector general (DIG) and a senior superintendent of police (SSP) had a narrow escape after militants fired a barrage of bullets on their vehicles amid the ongoing anti-terror operation in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Reports said a cavalcade of the two police officers came under attack after a hiding militant fired indiscriminately towards the vehicles in Hiranagar, Kathua. “However, both the senior officers and other policemen accompanying them escaped unhurt,” they said.
One terrorist and a paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been killed and a civilian injured so far in the gunfight which erupted on Tuesday evening. The gunfight erupted in Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar after terrorists attacked the village near the International Border and injured a civilian.
During a subsequent search operation, one terrorist was killed while efforts were being made to flush out the other holed-up terrorist who is believed to have infiltrated from across the border.
Police said the area has been cordoned off, and a house-to-house search is underway with senior police officers leading from the front.
Meanwhile, in view of the militant attack on a joint camp of security forces in Chattergala area in Bhaderwah area of hilly Doda district, the authorities have ordered for suspension of traffic movement on Bhaderwah-Pathankot Highway till further orders.
Published 12 June 2024, 06:28 IST