Don’t undo efforts that restored people’s trust in polls: Mehbooba Mufti on Amit Shah’s 'wipe out them' remarks

Srinagar: Reacting over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that "Parivarvadi parties" in Jammu and Kashmir "should be wiped out", PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said vote is the only power left with people "as the BJP-ruled Centre is making all efforts to suppress their voices".
Shah on Wednesday said it does not matter whether the BJP will get a mandate in the Union Territory, but the three "Parivarvadi parties" – the Congress, National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) – “who did not let democracy flourish in the region should be wiped out.”
While cautioning against devastating implications of moves that would undermine the trust and faith of the people in J&K in the electoral democracy, Mehbooba Mufti launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP.
“All kinds of injustices are being done and Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into a jail. To suppress the voice of people here, Amit Shah broke the PDP. They took away legislators, ministers and members of parliament from the PDP so that they can finish off the voice of the party,” she told reporters in southern Anantnag district.
The firebrand PDP chief alleged that the BJP government went all out against her and her family. “I, my brother and my aged mother were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. Even I was evicted from my (official) residence in the harsh winters. But they failed” she said.
“Having failed miserably, now it seems they could go to any extent, including undermining the faith of the people of J&K in the electoral democratic process that has been restored through painstaking efforts over decades,” she added.
Mehbooba said several parties were formed in Jammu and Kashmir after the “illegal” abrogation of Article 370 “so that the Centre could send to Parliament the leaders favored by it.”
“It is a different matter if you (BJP) want to rig elections, so that you can take to parliament those blue-eyed leaders whose parties were formed after 2019. What can one do about it?” the former CM said.
(Published 21 March 2024, 13:24 IST)