Don’t undo efforts that restored people’s trust in polls: Mehbooba Mufti on Amit Shah’s 'wipe out them' remarks

Srinagar: Reacting over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that "Parivarvadi parties" in Jammu and Kashmir "should be wiped out", PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said vote is the only power left with people "as the BJP-ruled Centre is making all efforts to suppress their voices".

Shah on Wednesday said it does not matter whether the BJP will get a mandate in the Union Territory, but the three "Parivarvadi parties" – the Congress, National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) – “who did not let democracy flourish in the region should be wiped out.”

While cautioning against devastating implications of moves that would undermine the trust and faith of the people in J&K in the electoral democracy, Mehbooba Mufti launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP.