ED gets 7-day remand of 'kingpin' in 2022 JKSSB Sub Inspector paper leak case

The ED moved an application through its special public prosecutor Ashwani Khajuria in the court of Special Judge, anti-corruption (CBI cases), Jammu Bala Jyoti on Tuesday and got seven days remand of the accused.

Yadav was produced in the court under proper custody by Investigating Officer Rahul Verma, Assistant Director, ED, Sub Zonal Office, Jammu who prayed for his remand for a period of 14 days.

"From a perusal of case diaries and entire material on record, it transpires that since the accused was arrested on June 24, and that investigation of the case is at initial stage, as such he is remanded to ED custody for a period of seven days with effect from June 25," the special judge said in her order.

She directed the ED to expedite the investigation against the accused within the remand period.

Yadav's arrest comes at a time allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) have rocked the country, leading to the Centre handing over their investigation to the CBI.