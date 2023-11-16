JOIN US
Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J&K's Kulgam

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Nehama village of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials said.
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said here.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Nehama village of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials said.

The search operation turned into a gunbattle as the ultras opened fire towards the security personnel, they added.

No report of any casualty has so far been received, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

(Published 16 November 2023, 11:51 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirTerrorismEncounterKulgam

