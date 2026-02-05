<p>New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arrest">arrested </a>Javad Ahmad Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah University, following two FIRs registered on a complaint by the University Grants Commission (UGC) after the Delhi Blast, an official said.</p>.<p>The action came after the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate"> Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) had initiated proceedings in the matter.</p>.Mangaluru: Two arrested for attempting to pledge fake gold jewellery with cooperative bank.<p>The Crime Branch registered the cases over alleged irregularities and forgery related to the functioning of the private university after the blast near the Red Fort.</p>.<p>Siddiqui was produced before a local court, which granted four days of police custody for further questioning, the officer added. Further details awaited.</p>