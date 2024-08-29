Encounter breaks out following search operation in J&K's Rajouri district

Security forces also fired few shots of tracer rounds to illuminate the area, the officials said.

Two to three terrorists are holed up in the cordon area, they said, adding that additional forces have been rushed to the area to strengthened the cordon and the operation.

On Monday night, a group of Village Defence Guards (VDGs) noticed two unidentified persons near a house in Meira-Nagrota village at Rajouri district, and fired into the air. Following this, a search operation was initiated by security forces in the area.