Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kulgam's Redwani area Monday late night following information about presence of terrorists in the area, which turned into an encounter.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 02:58 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 02:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Srinagar: An encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Tuesday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kulgam's Redwani area Monday late night following information about presence of terrorists in the area, they said.

However, the search operation turned into an encounter which was on till last reports came in, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2024, 02:58 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmir

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT