Engineer Rashid’s bail ahead of Assembly polls could shift political dynamics in J&K

His victory, achieved with a margin of over two lakh votes, showcased his significant appeal. Rashid has been a vocal advocate for resolving the Kashmir issue through a plebiscite, a stance that resonates with many voters.

Political analyst Javid Trali suggests that Rashid's return just ahead of polling could significantly impact the electoral landscape. His reappearance might energize his supporters and lead to increased voter mobilization, potentially disrupting the dominance of established parties like the NC and PDP.

Rashid is seen by many as a “common man” who has persistently demanded accountability for alleged human rights abuses by security forces in Kashmir. His release and the AIP’s manifesto, promising a jail-free J&K and the revocation of the Public Safety Act and UAPA, may further bolster his support among young voters who view his imprisonment as a symbol of broader injustices.

Student Javid Ahmad from the University of Kashmir notes that Rashid’s plight has resonated deeply with disillusioned young voters. His campaign could now become a powerful force in shaping the political discourse as J&K heads into the assembly elections.

AIP leader and former MLA, Shoaib Lone termed Rashid’s bail a potential “game-changer” for the upcoming elections. ““The tiger is back, and we are ready to welcome him in a grand way. Once he joins the campaigning, you will see the entire atmosphere of the elections changing,” he said.

Lone said plans are already in place for Rashid’s grand reception, with supporters eager to rally behind their leader.

Rashid, who left his job as a government engineer in 2008 to enter politics, has previously won the Langate assembly seat as an independent and again in 2014 as an AIP candidate, showcasing his enduring influence in the region.