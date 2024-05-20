Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Fire engulfs forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

The blaze erupted in the Gangra forest area and rapidly spread over a large expanse of land, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 09:27 IST
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 09:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jammu: A fire broke out in the forest belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday, prompting the authorities and local volunteers to swing into action, officials said.

The blaze erupted in the Gangra forest area and rapidly spread over a large expanse of land, they said.

The Forest department and the Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Services, alongside local volunteers, have launched an extensive firefighting operation.

There are no reports of any casualty or injury, officials said and added that the operation to douse the blaze is still underway.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2024, 09:27 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirForest fireUdhampur

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT