<p>Srinagar: Days of relentless rain and swelling rivers have reportedly battered the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, inflicting heavy damage on the Border Security Force (BSF) fencing and several forward posts.</p><p>Large portions of the fencing have been washed away or remain submerged, particularly in vulnerable stretches such as Pargwal island in Akhnoor, where the Chenab river has unleashed its full fury.</p><p>While the exact extent of the destruction cannot be assessed immediately because many areas are still under water, officials confirmed that damage has been reported at "several places" along the border. The breaches, they admitted, create temporary gaps that could be exploited by Pakistan to facilitate militant infiltration.</p><p>However, the BSF has moved quickly to adapt to the situation. Surveillance has been shifted to rear positions, electronic monitoring has been stepped up, and boats are being used for patrolling inundated patches. Additional manpower and night-vision devices have also been deployed to plug any vulnerable infiltration routes.</p><p>A senior security official said the force is treating the situation with the utmost seriousness. "The risk is highest when floodwaters wash away stretches of fencing, creating gaps. Pakistan has a history of trying to exploit these conditions. But this year, despite extensive damage, our troops are maintaining a very high level of alertness," he said.</p><p>The concern is not unfounded. Officials recalled that in past years, Pakistan-based handlers had attempted to push militants into Jammu and Kashmir after floods damaged the border fencing, particularly in riverine areas. "Pakistan has a track record of using natural calamities to sneak in militants. But so far this time, no such attempt has been successful," an official remarked.</p><p>The heightened threat perception prompted <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/amit-shah-reviews-security-situation-in-jammu-kashmir-reiterates-govts-zero-tolerance-against-terror-3707202">Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review the situation during a security meeting in Jammu on Sunday</a>. Director-General of BSF Daljit Singh Chawdhary briefed the Home Minister about the scale of the damage and the measures undertaken to ensure that infiltration attempts are thwarted. Shah was also apprised of the contingency plans put in place to sustain security until repairs are carried out.</p><p>For now, damage assessment and repairs remain secondary concerns. With several border outposts still marooned, the immediate priority for the BSF is to prevent infiltration at all costs. "Repairs will begin once the water recedes. At present, our single focus is to seal the border against any mischief from across," a senior officer said.</p><p>Despite the challenges posed by nature, the security grid, officials asserted, remains intact. The message from the forces is clear: Pakistan may hope to use the floods as an opportunity, but the BSF is determined not to let that happen.</p>