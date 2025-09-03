Menu
Floods damage border fencing in Jammu; BSF on high alert to foil infiltration

Large portions of the fencing have been washed away or remain submerged, particularly in vulnerable stretches such as Pargwal island in Akhnoor, where the Chenab river has unleashed its full fury
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 07:53 IST
Published 03 September 2025, 07:53 IST
