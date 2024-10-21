Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Ganderbal terror attack: NIA team arrives at crime scene

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to transfer the case to the NIA from Jammu and Kashmir police, sources said. The NIA team reached the scene early in the morning and will investigate all potential angles related to the incident.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 07:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 07:45 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirTerror attackNIA

Follow us on :

Follow Us