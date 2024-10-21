Ganderbal terror attack: NIA team arrives at crime scene
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to transfer the case to the NIA from Jammu and Kashmir police, sources said. The NIA team reached the scene early in the morning and will investigate all potential angles related to the incident.
The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to…