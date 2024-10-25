Home
Gulmarg terror attack: Helicopters, and drones used in combing operation

The officials said helicopters and drones were pressed into the service to help the forces, who are also using human and technical intelligence inputs to aid the search operation.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 09:44 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 09:44 IST
