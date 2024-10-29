Have received high-level assurances on statehood restoration to J&K: Omar Abdullah

<p>Srinagar: In a significant announcement, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he has received "high-level assurances" in New Delhi regarding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT).</p><p>“I have had successful meetings in Delhi where I received assurances at the highest level that the commitments made to Jammu and Kashmir, particularly with regard to our governance model, will change. Once full statehood is restored, there will be no loopholes to exploit,” he said while speaking to administrative secretaries in Srinagar.</p>.Engineer Rashid seeks clarity on J&K CM Abdullah's meetings with PM Modi, Shah, Rajnath.<p>Newly-elected CM Abdullah emphasised on his government's "commitment" to restoring full statehood and refining the region's governance model. Without naming anyone, he said, “Some people may try to exploit the system and find loopholes in the system that we have in J&K at the moment. But this is very much a temporary phase.”</p><p>Sources said Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood restoration may take place after the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections in November.</p><p>After taking over as Chief Minister of J&K UT on October 16, Abdullah travelled to New Delhi on October 24 to discuss the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following Cabinet authorisation to pursue statehood restoration at the Centre.</p><p>On October 18, the J&K Cabinet led by Abdullah passed a resolution to reinstate statehood, which was approved by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha three days later.</p>.Farooq Abdullah urges Pakistan to stop violence, find way to form friendship with India.<p>Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in three phases from September 18 to October 1 in which the National Conference led by Abdullah emerged as the winner. J&K was under central rule following the collapse of a coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti of the People's Democratic Party, after the BJP withdrew its support in June 2018.</p><p>The region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in August 2019, when the Centre also revoked its special status under Article 370. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have several times reiterated BJP government’s "commitment" to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.</p>