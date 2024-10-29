Home
Have received high-level assurances on statehood restoration to J&K: Omar Abdullah

Sources said Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood restoration may take place after the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections in November.
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 10:05 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 10:05 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirOmar Abdullah

