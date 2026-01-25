<p>Srinagar: On the eve of Republic Day, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have stepped up vigilance across the Union Territory, deploying police, paramilitary personnel and army units to ensure peaceful celebrations and prevent any untoward incidents.</p><p>Officials said heightened security measures cover all 20 districts, with special attention to border areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB). In sensitive zones, roadblocks, vehicle checks, frisking operations, security cordons and extensive patrolling are in place to prevent infiltration or the movement of subversive elements.</p><p>“The security arrangement is comprehensive, covering both urban centres and frontier sectors,” a senior official said. “Advanced surveillance technologies, including drones and high-resolution CCTV cameras, have been deployed to monitor public spaces and event venues in real time.”</p><p>In Srinagar, teams conducted door-to-door verification in crowded localities, while checkpoints were set up at key entry points in district headquarters. Inspector General of Police for Kashmir Zone, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, said multi-tiered arrangements involving the J&K Police, its security wing, and central paramilitary forces are in place to ensure smooth conduct of events in the Valley.</p><p>“Citizens are warmly invited to participate with their families,” Birdi said during a rehearsal at Bakshi Stadium. He emphasised that schoolchildren are particularly encouraged to attend. “It is an open celebration, and everyone is welcome,” he added.</p>.Explained | What does ‘division' of Jammu and Kashmir mean, and why does the idea keep resurfacing?.<p>Along the LoC and IB, army units and the Border Security Force (BSF) remain on high alert, carrying out frequent patrols, night monitoring, and dominance exercises to thwart any hostile movement or ceasefire violations. Smart fencing, quadcopters, robotic surveillance, and rapid-deployment vehicles have been deployed in forward areas to ensure round-the-clock vigilance.</p><p>Rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day parade at Bakshi Stadium showcased marching contingents, cultural performances, and community participation, underscoring the meticulous planning behind the celebrations. Administrative officials confirmed that all departments have completed logistical arrangements, including traffic management and crowd control.</p><p>The main Republic Day function in Jammu will be presided over by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as the chief guest. In Srinagar, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary will take the salute. Officials said separate celebrations are planned in all districts, each following strict security protocols.</p><p>Authorities have urged the public to cooperate during routine checks and report any suspicious activity to local police control rooms. The message is clear: while security is tight, citizens are encouraged to come forward and join in the patriotic festivities.</p>