Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

JD(S) MLA Revanna arrested as per law, government did not interfere: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

When reporters pointed out that JD(S) claims that it would come to power with BJP support, Siddaramaiah questioned the feasibility of such assertions.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 11:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 11:21 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahJD(S)

Follow us on :

Follow Us