Home Ministry decision to grant more power to J&K L-G sparks opposition outcry

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, granting more authority to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of the Union Territory. This move has sparked criticism from the opposition, who question the motives of the BJP-led central government.
The amendment increases the LG's power over transfers and postings of all-India service officers, including IAS and IPS, police, law and order, and the appointment of judicial officers.
According to a notification from the MHA, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the amendments, exercising the powers conferred by section 55 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) and the Proclamation dated 31st October 2019 issued under section 73 of the Act.
The President has amended the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019. The notification states, “These rules may be called the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (Second Amendment) Rules, 2024.”
The amendments, which come into effect on July 12 upon publication in the Official Gazette, are seen as preparation for the anticipated assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
Reacting to the order, National Conference (NC) vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah criticized the move, stating that Jammu and Kashmir deserves better than a powerless chief minister.
“Another indication that elections are around the corner in J&K. This is why a firm commitment laying out the timeline of restoration of full, undiluted statehood for J&K is a prerequisite for these elections. The people deserve better than a powerless, rubber stamp CM who will have to beg the LG for to get his/her peon appointed,” he posted on X.
The new sub-rule (2A) specifies that proposals requiring the Finance Department's concurrence on matters like 'Police,' 'Public Order,' 'All India Service,' and 'Anti-Corruption Bureau' must be presented to the LG through the Chief Secretary.
Additionally, rules 42A and 42B have been added, stating that the appointment of law officers, including the Advocate General, requires the LG's approval and that proposals for prosecution sanctions must be submitted to the LG by the Chief Secretary through the Law Department.
Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to restoring full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
He noted that the Supreme Court mandated assembly elections in J&K by September 30, 2024, and that the PM had previously promised to restore statehood, which was reduced to a Union Territory in August 2019.
