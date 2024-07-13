Home Ministry decision to grant more power to J&K L-G sparks opposition outcry

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, granting more authority to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of the Union Territory. This move has sparked criticism from the opposition, who question the motives of the BJP-led central government.

The amendment increases the LG's power over transfers and postings of all-India service officers, including IAS and IPS, police, law and order, and the appointment of judicial officers.

According to a notification from the MHA, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the amendments, exercising the powers conferred by section 55 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) and the Proclamation dated 31st October 2019 issued under section 73 of the Act.