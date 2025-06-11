Menu
Hope prayers for peace, progress will be answered: Farooq Abdullah after Vaishno Devi shrine visit

Abdullah took his maiden ride in the Vande Bharat Express, which connects Kashmir to the rest of the country, to reach Katra on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 09:42 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 09:42 IST
