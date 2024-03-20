In prison on UAPA charges, Engineer Rashid to contest from Baramulla on Awami Ittehad Party ticket

Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistan-based chief of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa, a front of the Lashker-e-Taiba, has been named in the FIR as an accused. The FIR also names organisations such as the two factions of the Hurriyat, one led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and the other by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Dukhtaran-e-Millat, an all-women outfit of separatists.