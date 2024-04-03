I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners NC, PDP to take on each other in Kashmir; Mehbooba, Omar trade blame

"What can I say about this? It is their own will. How can I stop them? We announced candidates for the three seats of Kashmir based on their own formula," the former chief minister of J-K said.

When the DDC elections took place, the NC had asked the PDP that seat-sharing should be done on the basis of the results of the 2019 parliamentary elections but the latter did not accept that, Omar Abdullah said.

"They told us that the candidates will be decided on the basis of the 2014 assembly polls. The decision was made that whoever had won the assembly seat will contest from that seat. So, in this parliamentary poll, the same formula was applied. Wherefrom we had won, we decided to field candidates," he added.

Abdullah said since there was no scope for seat sharing with the PDP in the parliamentary polls, "we would keep a scope for the assembly elections".