Indian Army orders probe into alleged ill-treatment of civilians in Kishtwar during anti-terror ops

<p>Jammu: The Army launched probe into alleged ill-treatment of civilians during anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.</p>.<p>According to reports, allegations have been levelled against some soldiers for beating five civilians resulting in injuries to them during anti-terror operations in Mughal Maidan area on November 20.</p>.<p>"Based on specific intelligence of the move of a group of terrorists in the Kishtwar sector, an operation was launched by Rashtriya Rifles on 20 November," the White Knight Corps said in a statement on X.</p>.<p>It said that there are some reports on the alleged ill-treatment of civilians during the conduct of the operation.</p>.<p>"An investigation is being launched to ascertain the facts. Necessary follow up action will be ensured," the statement said.</p>.<p>Further move of the group of terrorists is being monitored, it added. </p>