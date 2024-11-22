Home
Indian Army orders probe into alleged ill-treatment of civilians in Kishtwar during anti-terror ops

'An investigation is being launched to ascertain the facts. Necessary follow up action will be ensured,' the White Knight Corps said in a statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 03:46 IST

