Should schools start later in the day?

<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>YES</strong></span></p>.<p class="bodytext">I stand firmly in favour of schools starting later in the morning. Let us be honest: how many of us truly feel fresh at seven o’clock?</p>.<p class="bodytext">Most students walk into class half asleep, and no matter how skilled the teacher is, a tired mind cannot absorb knowledge. Science supports this argument.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Teenagers need eight to ten hours of sleep for healthy growth, yet early school timings cut into this rest. As a result, students struggle with stress, poor concentration and even health issues. If schools begin later, students will arrive alert, energetic and more eager to learn. Quality learning is always better than forced yawning.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Some may argue that later timings would disturb parents’ schedules or reduce time for sports and other activities. But solutions can be found. Activities can be rescheduled, transport can be adjusted, and parents will notice the difference when their children are healthier and more focused. Education is about learning effectively, not following an outdated routine.</p>.<p class="bodytext">So I ask you, should we continue dragging sleepy students into classrooms at sunrise, or should we give them the chance to truly thrive? The answer is clear. A well-rested student is a brighter and happier learner.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Adivya Gupta, 15<br /></span>Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>NO</strong></span></p>.<p>Starting school early in the morning helps build good habits for life. It helps students learn how to wake up on time and be responsible. It enforces discipline, which is an essential quality if you want a good life.</p>.<p>If children are not able to practice discipline from a young age, then they will struggle in adulthood, as most jobs start fairly early in the morning. Also, when in college, it is important to be able to wake up early, because as you grow older the amount of work you have increases, and by the time you are in college, there will be a lot of work to do. You need to be able to manage that work, and one of the best ways to do so it wake up early in the morning and study.</p>.<p>If school starts early, then children are forced to complete many tasks quickly. This means that they are able to avoid putting things off, which later helps reduce procrastination. Another bonus is that our minds are often more alert and ready to learn in the mornings. It is a great time to focus on school work.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Alinah Vasudeva Mohanty, 11</strong></span><br />Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>