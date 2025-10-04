4 books on festivals

<p class="CrossHead">Amma, Tell Me About Diwali!</p>.<p class="bodytext">Author: Bhakti Mathur</p>.<p class="bodytext">Two curious brothers, Klaka and Kiki, are on a mission to understand why everyone is so excited about Diwali. Their mother patiently explains the history, rituals, and customs of the festival to the duo. She tells them about decorating homes with diyas and rangoli, offering prayers, and bursting crackers. The book introduces children to the cultural and spiritual significance of the festival. Its illustrations and rhyming text make it a fun bedtime read.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Festival Stories: Through the Year</p>.<p class="bodytext">Author: Rachna Chhabria</p>.<p class="bodytext">Not a month goes by in our country without a festival to celebrate. In this book, twins Natasha and Nikhil navigate the year, celebrating festivals, big and small. Each story immerses readers in a different festival — be it Lohri, Diwali, Holi, Eid, or Christmas. It explains the customs, festive foods, family gatherings, and games of each festival. The book makes for a relatable and fun reading while also teaching children about India’s diversity.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Let’s Celebrate Ramadan & Eid!</p>.<p class="bodytext">Author: Ajanta Chakraborty and Vivek Kumar</p>.<p class="bodytext">Join siblings Maya and Neel and their pet squirrel Chintu as they try to understand the significance of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid, and make new friends in the process. Through their eyes, readers learn about the different practices of the festival, such as fasting and charity, and about the spirit of togetherness. The book also captures the essence of gratitude.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">A Magical Tale of Ganesha Chaturthi</p>.<p class="bodytext">Author: R Ami</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dive into the magical world of Ganesha Chaturthi with this story that follows the preparations and celebrations surrounding the festival. The narrative weaves together the excitement of bringing home lord Ganesha, making eco-friendly idols, and the communal joy of immersions. Through its beautiful illustrations, the book also teaches lessons, such as facing challenges with courage, embracing new beginnings, and spreading love and joy.</p>