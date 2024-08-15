IPS Nalin Prabhat to take over as new J&K Police chief on September 30

New Delhi: Highly decorated IPS officer Nalin Prabhat was on Thursday appointed as Special Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police and will head the force after the retirement of R R Swain on September 30.

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Prabhat, a 1992 IPS of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is sent to Jammu and Kashmir with "immediate effect".

It said that upon the retirement of Swain on September 30, "Prabhat is appointed as DGP, Jammu and Kashmir".