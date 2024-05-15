Jamaat-e-Islami J&K ready for electoral comeback if Centre revokes ban

Srinagar: In a significant development that sent ripples through the political landscape of the valley, the banned Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday announced that it was ready to contest upcoming Assembly elections, if the central government revokes ban on it.

This statement marked a potentially transformative moment in the region's tumultuous political history, promising to reshape the dynamics of electoral politics and governance in the valley.

The announcement came from Jamaat-e-Islami's panel head Ghulam Qadir Wani during a rare press conference here. Wani, who was seen casting his vote in the May 13 polls for Srinagar Lok Sabha polls along with other JeI activists, articulated their readiness to re-engage with the democratic process.