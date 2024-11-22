Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Fuel stations, schools take lead in curbing underage driving

The employees at such fuel stations said minors riding two-wheelers or without helmets, or driving four-wheelers, will not be provided fuel to ensure their safety and to discourage underage driving.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 11:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 11:53 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmirdrivingfuel stationsunderage drinking

Follow us on :

Follow Us