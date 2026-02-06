<p>Srinagar: At least nine houses and a bakery unit were damaged in separate incidents of fire in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/srinagar">Srinagar </a>city on Friday, officials said.</p>.<p>They said a fire broke out in a house at Shampora in Nowhatta area of the city and the blaze quickly spread to adjoining houses in the densely populated area.</p>.EOW files chargesheet against assistant professor for hiding UK nationality in job application.<p>Fire and emergency services rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, the officials said, adding at least nine houses suffered heavy damages in the incident.</p>.<p>In another incident, a fire broke out in a bakery unit at Budshah Nagar locality in Natipora area of the city.</p>.<p>The officials said the bakery unit was destroyed in the blaze. </p>