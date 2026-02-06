Menu
Jammu and Kashmir: Nine houses, bakery unit gutted in separate fire incidents in Srinagar

Officials said a fire broke out in a house at Shampora in Nowhatta area of the city and the blaze quickly spread to adjoining houses in the densely populated area.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 05:41 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 05:41 IST
