J&K CM Omar Abdullah condemns terror attack on non-local labourers in Ganderbal

Two non-local labourers were killed and two injured in the attack on their camp. The labourers were working on a tunnel project in the Gund area of the district.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 16:58 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 16:58 IST
