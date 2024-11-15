Home
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K Congress leaders visit Gurdwara in Jammu to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti

The leaders interacted with members of the Sikh community, emphasizing the importance of unity, peace and communal harmony — values strongly advocated by Guru Nanak.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 09:49 IST

Comments
Published 15 November 2024, 09:49 IST
