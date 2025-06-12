<p>Srinagar: A quiet revolution is blooming across the hills of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>, as an increasing number of farmers are shifting from traditional crops to lavender—a fragrant, hardy, and high-value aromatic plant.</p><p>With over 1,200 hectares now under aroma cultivation, lavender is reshaping the agricultural landscape and emerging as a sustainable and profitable alternative for hundreds of farmers in the Union Territory.</p><p>Known for its vibrant purple flowers and essential oil, lavender requires minimal irrigation and can thrive in marginal, sloped terrains. </p>.A quaint J&K town is turning purple with prosperity thanks to lavender culture.<p>“I switched from maize to lavender two years ago, and my income has more than doubled,” said Arif Ahmad, a farmer from the hilly Doda district. “It also attracted interest from buyers in the aromatic and cosmetic industries.”</p><p>The shift toward lavender began in the mid-2000s under the Union government’s Aroma Mission, led by the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM). What started as a pilot project has now expanded across districts like Pulwama, Budgam, Anantnag in Kashmir, and Doda, Udhampur, Ramban, Kathua, and Poonch in Jammu. </p><p>Dubbed the “Purple Revolution,” the movement has become a symbol of agricultural innovation and resilience.</p><p>According to officials at CSIR-IIIM, the success of lavender farming owes much to targeted interventions—free distribution of over 45 lakh high-quality planting units, farmer training, and awareness campaigns. </p><p>“We’ve seen farmer incomes jump from around Rs 20,000 to over Rs 2 lakh per acre, thanks to the commercial value of lavender oil and its by-products,” said an official.</p><p>The crop’s drought resistance and low input requirements make it ideal for climate-resilient farming, especially in areas facing water scarcity and soil degradation. As global demand for natural and organic aromatic products grows, lavender from Jammu and Kashmir is finding space in national and international markets.</p><p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> had praised the initiative last year in ‘Mann ki Baat’, highlighting lavender’s economic and ecological impact. Its success was even celebrated during the 2024 Republic Day Parade, where the achievements of CSIR-IIIM and the Aroma Mission were prominently showcased.</p><p>Experts say the next step involves scaling up distillation infrastructure, strengthening market linkages, and encouraging more youth to take up aromatic farming. With continued support, lavender could become a defining pillar of Jammu and Kashmir’s rural economy, bringing prosperity through the scent of purple.</p>