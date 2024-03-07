J&K L-G credits PM Modi for turning Kashmir into 'abode of peace'

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for turning Kashmir into an "abode of peace" again where people "wear smiles on their faces".

Addressing a public rally at Bakshi Stadium here, in presence of Modi, he said that gone are the days when Kashmir was known for separatism, terrorism, and bloodshed.

“It was only possible because of the personal efforts of PM Modi that Kashmir was turned into an abode of peace as it was known for being the land of Sufis and Reshis,” he said. “In the past five years, J&K has witnessed a huge transformation.”