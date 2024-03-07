J&K L-G credits PM Modi for turning Kashmir into 'abode of peace'

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for turning Kashmir into an "abode of peace" again where people "wear smiles on their faces".
Addressing a public rally at Bakshi Stadium here, in presence of Modi, he said that gone are the days when Kashmir was known for separatism, terrorism, and bloodshed.
“It was only possible because of the personal efforts of PM Modi that Kashmir was turned into an abode of peace as it was known for being the land of Sufis and Reshis,” he said. “In the past five years, J&K has witnessed a huge transformation.”
“No innocent life is getting waste on the streets. Nobody’s eyes are snatched by pellets. Street protests are over forever. Tricolour is flying high at Clock Tower in Lal Chowk which signifies the change and reminds everyone of the Kashmir of yesteryears. Bloodshed is a history and peace has taken a front seat with every citizen of Kashmir wearing a smile on their faces,” the L-G said.
While praising the "love and respect" Kashmiris have for Modi, he said, “Bakshi Stadium has a total capacity for 35,000 people and is fully jam-packed. People are standing as there is no place to sit. This is the love of Kashmir for PM Modi. Had there been a ground for two lakh people, that too would have been overcrowded.”
Minister of State in the Prime Minister Office (PMO), Jitendera Singh said that Bakshi Stadium which is "flooded reflects the people's love for Modi". “This crowd has been desperately waiting for you (Modi) to listen to your speech,” he said
“Today, J&K is changed and I-pads and laptops have replaced stones and guns. Fingers that were once drenched in blood are now weaving Pashmina,” Singh added.
