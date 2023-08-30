J&K opposition demands probe into IAS officer’s 'harassment' for flagging irregularities

The officer has alleged irregularities in the procurement of pipes for the JJM scheme, which has Rs 14,000 crore budget in Jammu and Kashmir.

Parma was posted as principal secretary JJM when the alleged irregularity happened.



In his complaint to the commission, he feared that he may be implicated in false cases, as he had pointed out many financial irregularities and acts of omission and commission in the implementation of JJM in J&K.

The senior IAS officer claimed that LG Sinha on June 6, 2022 threw him out of the meeting room with the objective to “harass and humiliate him without any fault and this was done in front of all the administrative secretaries of UT of J&K.”



He further alleged that Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on July 25, 2023 also humiliated and threw him out of the meeting of the Committee of Secretaries without any fault.



National Conference (NC) leader and former chief minister of J&K Omar Abdullah said the allegations were serious enough to deserve an impartial investigation.



“The allegations are serious enough to warrant an impartial investigation but we know that will never happen. Sadly the news media has completely ignored this story. They are being kept too busy chasing Ms World & other fluff stories. The lure of advertising rupees & the fear of summons to police stations have effectively silenced what was once a vibrant free(ish?) press in J&K (sic),” he wrote on X (formerly twitter).