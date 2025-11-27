Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Indian economy enters second half of FY26 on stable footing: Finance Ministry

Q2 GDP data to be released today.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 16:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 16:09 IST
Business NewsFinance Ministry

Follow us on :

Follow Us